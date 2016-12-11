Nocona City Council meets on Nov. 15

The Nocona City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 to tackle a lengthy agenda.

The Nocona Economic Development Corporation (Type A and B boards) are requesting a $15,000 grant to the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Committee to assist with lighting, drainage and other improvements to the grounds.

Those same boards also ask to grant $15,633 to the playground project in Enid Justin Park to buy new playground equipment.

Both grants would be split equally between the two boards.

Council members also will discuss a request from the NEDC (Type A board) to loan $50,000 at no interest for seven years to the Chief Nocona LLC, owners of the former Nocona Boot Company building. It would be used to help build a new glassed drive-through style entrance.

