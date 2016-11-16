Nocona General’s patient numbers double since BMH closed

By BARBARA GREEN

In the one year since Bowie Memorial Hospital closed its doors, Nocona General Hospital has seen its patient numbers almost double.

Administrator Lance Meekins says when NGH became the sole provider in the county, the board and staff started planning long term because they had no idea when, or if, a new Bowie hospital would open.

“No one from the old regime or the new one talked with us, so that left us in the position to long-term plan as to what we need to do to be the sole provider. That is how we ran our business the last 12 months, and it has give us a good example of how it could be,” said Meekins.

And thanks to a strong financial position, that planning includes a $3-million remodel to begin in late 2017. NGH will renovate all the patient wings, nurse’s station and business office.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.