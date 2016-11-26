Nocona ISD canvasses votes

Nocona School Board trustees canvassed the Nov. 8 election results when they met on Monday night.

Nocona Independent School District saw its second bond election in six months fail by 381 votes on Nov. 8. Trustees asked voters to consider a $16.8 million bond package to build a new high school on 100 acres on Willow Road.

The bond failed with 1,149 no votes and 768 yes votes, with 59.94 percent against and 40.06 percent for.

Dr. Vickie Gearheart said no decisions were made on what steps the board will take next regarding facility improvements.

