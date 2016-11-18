Nocona receives $500,000 grant to renovate building

Mayor Robert Fenoglio received news from the Texas Department of Agriculture the City of Nocona will receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant used to restore the downtown Justin Building at 100 Clay St.

The city received word they were scoring in the top six and had high hopes for receiving the grant, but official word did not arrive until last week. City Secretary Revell Hardison said the next step will be to sign the paperwork.

This is the second year the city has applied for the grant, falling 10 points short of receiving the grant last year. Steve Tettleton, council member, explained in a previous council meeting the city automatically receives 10 points if they missed the grant the previous year. The council leveraged $50,000 in funds in a July meeting.

Read the full story in the weekend News.

Pictured a concept rendering of the Justin buildilng.