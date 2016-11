Montague County gets ready to welcome the Christmas season with a variety of community events this Saturday on Dec. 3.

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce will present its “Hometown Christmas,” which includes a parade, entertainment and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce is preparing its “Santa on the Square event,” which also includes a parade, entertainment and pics with Santa.

Read the full schedule of events in the mid-week News.