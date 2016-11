(Left) Nocona High School junior Chastity Resendiz and sophomore Valeria Perez competed on Oct. 24 in Flower Mound at round two of all region choir auditions. Resendiz earned seventh chair in the soprano II section, which earns her a spot to sing in the district choir in November. Perez earned fourth chair in the alto I section, which advances her to the pre-area round of competition and a spot to sing in the district choir in November. (Courtesy photo)