October fourth hottest in state’s history

It’s the question on many North Texans lips: “When will fall weather arrive?”

The first official day of Autumn was on Sept. 22, however, with temperatures still hovering around 90 degrees people are wondering when they will enjoy the crisp, cool of the season.

Warm temperatures in Texas dominated the month of October, so much so that the month will go down as the fourth warmest October in the state’s history, according to figures from the State Climatologist at Texas A&M University.

John Nielsen-Gammon, regents professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M who also serves as state climatologist, says the month also tied for the sixth driest since official record keeping began in 1895.

“So far, we know that 215 records were set all across the state, from Alpine to Amarillo to Brownsville and Beaumont,” Nielsen-Gammon says.

