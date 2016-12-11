Prairie Valley ISD considers AC for its gym

Prairie Valley Independent School District trustees voted Monday night to solicit bids for air conditioning in the school gymnasium.

Superintendent Tim West said the board recently made several upgrades to the school, including spraying new foam insulation to the inside of the agriculture shop. New perimeter doors also will be added after the board accepted a bid from Wichita Glass in October to replace the glass.

“It will be up to the board if we accept a bid for the air conditioning, but as long as the bids are financially feasible we want to try and address the issue,” said West.

