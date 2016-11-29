Rusty Allen DeMoss

October 15, 1982 – November 24, 2016

RINGGOLD – Rusty Allen DeMoss, 34, passed away Nov. 24, 2016 in Montana.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 prior to the service at the Henrietta Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be at noon on Dec. 1 at the Henrietta Church of Christ in Henrietta. Burial will follow at Ringgold Cemetery.

Rusty was born Oct. 15,1982 in Bowie to Russell and Teresa (Miller) DeMoss. He married Adrienne Barnes on July 19, 2008 in Henrietta.

Rusty enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing guitars, and spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful husband and an outstanding father who wanted nothing more than to provide for his family and make them happy.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa DeMoss; and grandfathers, Donald Miller and Kenneth Burns.

Rusty is survived by his wife, Adrienne DeMoss; daughter, Payton DeMoss; son, Carson DeMoss; brother, Jake DeMoss and father, Russell DeMoss all of Ringgold.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication