Saint Jo City Council receives new mayor, councilors

By ERIC VICCARO

Changes to the City of Saint Jo leadership group and a possible change of venue for future meetings were on the docket during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Outgoing Saint Jo Mayor Pro Tem Tim West administered the oath to new Mayor Danny Steadham and Lucas Thompson and Aldermen Randall Flusche.

At the end of the meeting, Steadham introduced himself to the crowd.

“I appreciate the support of everyone,” the new mayor said. “I may be rusty on my parliamentary procedures, but it’s been a busy month.”

Read the full story on the meeting in your weekend News.