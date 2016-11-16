Saint Jo City Council welcomes new mayor, councilors tonight

Danny Steadham will be sworn in as the new mayor of the City of Saint Jo during Wednesday’s 6 p.m. council meeting in Saint Jo City Hall.

Steadham will be administered the oath of office, along with new aldermen Randall Flusche and Lucas Thompson.

The results from the Nov. 8 general election will be canvassed.

Mayor Pro Tem Tim West will give his final report, and there will be discussion and probable action on naming a new mayor pro tem.

Current board members are Stephanie West, Bryan Wolf and Paul Mouring.

Steadham ran unopposed while Thompson secured 212 votes and Flusche 131 as part of a five-person race for two council openings.

Other personnel decisions will be discussed, including possible approval of Patty Hale as city municipal judge for a two-year term and approve the newest board member for Saint Jo’s Economic Development 4A Board.

There will be discussion and possible action on a variance request for Dalton Lyons to build a 10×12-foot storage building on a lot next to his property on W. Crump, and a resale bid for property at 101 N. Market.

Economic 4B Board budget amendments will be offered.

There will be discussion and action on approving a conditional use permit for the Saint Jo Masonic Lodge to relocate to a building at the corner of Church and Mill Streets – and allow for parking across the street.

City leaders will talk about Thompson’s request to move the city council meeting to a location that could accommodate a larger crowd and allow citizen comments at each meeting.

There will be discussion and possible action on hiring Freemon, Story and Shapard from Wichita Falls to perform the financial audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2016.

At the end of the meeting, there will be a review of financial statements, and bills will be paid. Alderpersons will hear reports from city department heads.