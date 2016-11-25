Saint Jo ISD begins ‘District of Innovation’ process

Saint Jo Independent School Board trustees began looking at procedures to become a School of Innovation for the upcoming school year during their Nov. 14 board meeting.

Superintendent Curtis Eldridge explained having a designation as a district of innovation will allow the district to have more flexibility in its scheduling and with its career and technical classes.

“It’s a long process, but we have initiated it,” said Eldridge. “There are only two schools in the area, Slidell and Era, who have this designation and only 35 in the state.”

