Saint Jo police officer files grievance over not getting light duty leave during high risk pregnancy

The City of Saint Jo could face action from the Texas Workforce Commission or possible legal action from one of its police officers after it declined a request for light duty during the remainder of the officer’s pregnancy.

The city council met in a called meeting Monday with an agenda item stating there would be an executive session for consultations with attorney related to a grievance filed by Police Officer Lindsey Montgomery.

She filed a grievance with Police Chief Tyler Roy after he placed her on paid administrative leave in October.

Lindsey said she turned in a doctor’s note to Chief Roy on Oct. 11 stating she would need to be on light-duty for the remainder of what the doctor called a “high-risk pregnancy.” She was then placed on unpaid administrative leave, which lead to her filing a grievance. After a half-hour executive session the council returned with the mayor indicating the city could not support having a person at fulltime desk duty.

