Saving thrift store was ‘right’ says businessman Bill Santo

By DANI BLACKBURN

The Hospice Thrift Store was one of several casualties when Bowie Memorial Hospital closed in November, but a local businessman saw an opportunity and swept in to save it.

The new Thrift Angels consignment store is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Bill Santo, who purchased the store in January 2016 after the hospital closed.

“My mom was visiting from Arizona, and the hospital went out of business, and they had to liquidate everything they owned,” explained Santo. “So we went around and looked at all the property. I talked to a number of people, and came to the conclusion purchasing, or saving, the thrift store, was right.”

In Santo’s eyes, saving the thrift store provided three things for the community: The opportunity for people to buy quality clothing at extremely reduced prices, provided the 36 volunteers a place to give back to their community and to help other people in need.

