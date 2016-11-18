Sonya Lew Landers

March 18, 1934- November 16, 2016

BOWIE – Sonya Lew Landers, 82, died November 16,2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family has selected arrangements with direct cremation.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett.

Landers was born March 18,1934 in Randlett, OK to Joeboy and Goldena (Phiffer) Griffin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joeboy and Goldena Griffin; husband, Leslie A. Landers; granddaughter, Leslie Loraine Landers; sister, Jonell Ewell and nephew, Mark Ewell.

She is survived by her children, Patrick “Tony” Landers, Bowie, Joe O. Landers, Tyler and Kathy Foreman, Bowie; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother, George Lewis “Porgie” Griffin, Burkburnett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.