STORM CENTER: Keep football playoffs as is

So, earlier this week as I sipped a swig of water from the fountain in The Bowie News’ office, a thought crossed my mind.

Are the Texas high school football playoffs oversaturated?

After careful consideration, the sports editor has decided to follow the old mantra, “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

In the Tuesday edition of the Times Record, writer Kathy McLellan apparently doesn’t agree with me.

However, I know an entire group of people on my side, too.

That would be the Hondo football team, who defeated Devine in a Conference 4A Division I bi-district game last week.

And it wasn’t even close as the Owls pounded Warhorses 56-28. The victory was made all the sweeter because Hondo and Devine are close in distance, just 21 miles apart in South Texas.

Hondo came into the postseason with a 1-9 record, and Devine was 9-1. So all the pundits called for a blowout win.

However, all the so-called high school football expert pickers didn’t select the right team.

Bowie Booster Club vice president Jill Jones asked me on Facebook how a 1-9 team could make the playoffs.

Well, here’s how.

The Owls did the bare minimum to qualify – with a 34-14 District 13-4A-I victory over Bandera on Oct. 14 – placing fourth in a five-team alignment. That was all Hondo needed for a postseason dance card number. Read more in the Nov. 19 Bowie News.

Editor’s Note: The Storm Center column is the expressed written views of sports editor Eric Viccaro and not The Bowie News.

Bowie’s Gage Posey (9) and the Jackrabbits improved their playoff position after a regular-season victory over Ponder. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)