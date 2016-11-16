STORM CENTER: Stark embrace special

Bowie High School athletic director Dylan Stark headed to the middle of the court at D.L. Ligon Coliseum with a “Gold Ball” in tow.

Stark handed the trophy to his mother, Jeanie, and the two shared a touching embrace.

This was the type of mother-son moment made possible through athletics, and was the crowning achievement for Jeanie Stark as a head coach.

“It’s really exciting,” Dylan Stark said. “I think it’s been a long time coming. She has worked hard, and had some close calls. I’m glad it all worked out.”

Dylan Stark said the moment was made more meaningful because the Conference 3A-Region I quarterfinal game versus Holliday was dramatic.

After all, Bowie had to fight through five sets to claim victory over Holliday, a longtime district nemesis.

“I’m really happy for all of them,” he said. “I’m happy for the program. It’s a program my mother started, and it’s good to see her to get to place she’s never been before.”

Jeanie Stark concurred with her son.

“It was super special with him being the athletic director, and presenting me the trophy,” she said. “That made the moment more special.”

Jeanie Stark said Dylan is not much of a “hugger” and he’s quiet – especially when watching Bowie’s other sports compete.

The embrace was captured eloquently by a photograph as members of the Bowie volleyball team hoisted the trophy while the Starks hugged.

Jeanie was still holding a clipboard and pen in her hand while hugging Dylan.

“I know it meant a lot to him, too,” she said.

Bowie’s Jeanie Stark accepts a hug from her son, Dylan, the Jackrabbits’ athletic director, on Tuesday after Bowie defeated Holliday in five sets and advance to the regional semifinals. This will be the Lady Rabbits’ deepest push in the volleyball playoffs. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)