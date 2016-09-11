Veteran’s Day events readied

Montague County celebrates its veterans with ceremonies across the area on Nov. 11.

At the courthouse square in Montague, a new section of the county veteran’s marker will be unveiled with 41 new names, including eight from World War II.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m., and the public is invited.

Members of the Bowie VFW Post No. 8789 will be part of programs across the Bowie School District Friday.

At 9 a.m. the second graders will perform at the elementary school for the veterans.

The veterans then move to the high school gym for an event from noon to 12:30 p.m. All area veterans are invited to attend.

The Boy Scouts will present the colors and the band will perform the National Anthem. The veterans will receive a lapel pin.

There will be a program at Bowie Junior High at 2 p.m., followed by a fifth grade program at the intermediate school at 2:15 p.m.

In Nocona, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558 will be placing flags around the community and visiting the schools.

Saint Jo High School’s Veteran’s Day Assembly and Lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The assembly will be in the auditorium with lunch to follow in the gym. The public is invited to attend.