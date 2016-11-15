Virgie Jean Cowley Neeld

March 2, 1931 – November 14, 2016

BOWIE – Virgie Jean Cowley Neeld, 85, passed away Nov. 14, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Virgie was born March 2, 1931 with eight inches of snow on the ground, at home, in Buffalo Springs to Richard Levell and Birdie Mae (Foreman) Cowley.

The Cowley family moved to Newport when Virgie was six years old and then to Stoneburg when she was 14. Virgie lived in Stoneburg until she graduated from Stoneburg High School in 1949. She was in the last class to graduate from Stoneburg High School before Ringgold and Stoneburg Schools consolidated into the Gold-Burg School District in 1950-1951.

During high school, Virgie worked at Bentley’s Drug Store in Bowie. After graduation, Virgie moved to Fort Worth and attended Isabell’s Beauty College. She graduated from Isabell’s in January of 1950. Virgie married William (Billy) Franklin Neeld at the First Baptist Church in Stoneburg.

In 1974, Virgie sold her beauty shop after 25 years and moved to Lubbock where she worked for several salons in the area. Billy and Virgie returned to Bowie in August of 2008. Virgie worked at Modern Beauty Salon until August 2012. After 62 years, and a rewarding career of making many friends, Virgie retired. She enjoyed spending time outside with her many plants and flowers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Birdie Cowley; husband, Billy Neeld; and grandson, Koby Neeld.

Virgie is survived by her children, Keila Hendrix and husband Ken, Allen, Daron Neeld, Breckenridge, and Necole Boyd and husband Jeff , Mesquite; grandchildren, Keenan Coulter and wife Shanna, Kyle Hendrix and wife Hollie, Savana Boyd, and Breelyn Shriver and husband Ryan; great grandchildren, Lane Rickman, Kylan Coulter, Holton Hendrix and Koleman Hendrix; sister, Denna Lynch and husband Gordy, Forestburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Cemetery Association, Attn: Mary Slayton at 4253 Belknap Creek Road, Bellevue, TX 76228 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

