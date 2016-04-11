VOLLEYBALL: NCTC, Vernon set for a clash

The North Central Texas College volleyball team is coming off a victory over Vernon College from Oct. 27.

The Lady Lions, seeded fifth, will face Vernon again in the opening round of the Region V North volleyball tournament.

NCTC and Vernon will play at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 at the Sid Richardson Center on the Texas Wesleyan University campus in Fort Worth.

No. 3 Temple and No. 2 Cisco will square off at 1 p.m., and the winner of the NCTC/Vernon match will take on No. 1 seed Hill at 4 p.m. on the same day.

This is a double-elimination tournament.

The championship match is slated for 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 5, the semifinals and loser’s bracket games will take place. Read more in the Nov. 2 Bowie News.

