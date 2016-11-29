Wanda Faye Long

February 24, 1948 – November 24, 2016

NOCONA – Wanda Faye Long, 68, died on Nov. 24, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service was on Nov. 29 with Shelly McNew officiating under the direction of Scott Morris Funeral Home of Nocona.

Long was born Feb. 24, 1948 in Grandfield, OK to Henry James Long and Audrey (Hargrove) Long.

Long had lived in and around Nocona since moving here from Ojai, CA in 1992. She was a beautician her entire adult life.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and son, Tony Peterson.

She is survived by her daughter Dee Dee Sandoval, Nocona; sister, Barbara Burch; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

