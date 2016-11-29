White Bean and Vegetable Soup with Meatballs

Soup:

2          tablespoons olive oil

1          cup thinly sliced carrots

1          cup diced onion

3/4      cup diced celery

1          medium zucchini, diced

1          (15-ounce) can Great Northern or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1          (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1          (14-ounce) can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth

3          cups water

3          tablespoons long-grain brown rice

1          teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2      teaspoon salt

1/4      teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Chopped fresh parsley

 

 

Meatballs:

1          pound ground turkey breast

1          egg

6          tablespoons seasoned dry breadcrumbs

3          tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4      cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

1/4      teaspoon salt

1/8      teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1          tablespoon olive oil

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onion, celery and zucchini. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Add beans, tomatoes, broth, water, rice, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
  2. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.
  3. To prepare meatballs, combine turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, parsley, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Shape into 26 to 30 meatballs.
  4. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add meatballs and cook until brown on all sides. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.
  5. Add meatballs to soup, cover and simmer 10 minutes or until meatballs are thoroughly cooked. Ladle into soup plates and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serves 6.

 

Per serving: 330 calories, 16g fat, 80mg chol., 19g prot., 27g carbs., 6g fiber, 1060mg sodium

 

Photo by Mark Boughton Photography / styling: Teresa Blackburn

 

