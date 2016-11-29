White Bean and Vegetable Soup with Meatballs

Soup:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup thinly sliced carrots
1 cup diced onion
3/4 cup diced celery
1 medium zucchini, diced
1 (15-ounce) can Great Northern or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
3 cups water
3 tablespoons long-grain brown rice
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Chopped fresh parsley
Meatballs:
1 pound ground turkey breast
1 egg
6 tablespoons seasoned dry breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onion, celery and zucchini. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Add beans, tomatoes, broth, water, rice, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes.
- To prepare meatballs, combine turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, parsley, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Shape into 26 to 30 meatballs.
- Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add meatballs and cook until brown on all sides. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Add meatballs to soup, cover and simmer 10 minutes or until meatballs are thoroughly cooked. Ladle into soup plates and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serves 6.
Per serving: 330 calories, 16g fat, 80mg chol., 19g prot., 27g carbs., 6g fiber, 1060mg sodium
Photo by Mark Boughton Photography / styling: Teresa Blackburn
