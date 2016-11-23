Youngsters enjoy early Thanksgiving luncheon

11/23/2016 NEWS 0

These Bowie Elementary School Head Start and Pre-kindergarten students enjoyed an early Thanksgiving lunch this past week as some wore Pilgrim hats and Indian headdresses. Lunch room or lunch box, the children had fun. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes