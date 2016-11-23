Youngsters enjoy early Thanksgiving luncheon

These Bowie Elementary School Head Start and Pre-kindergarten students enjoyed an early Thanksgiving lunch this past week as some wore Pilgrim hats and Indian headdresses. Lunch room or lunch box, the children had fun. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)
