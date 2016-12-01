1 killed, 2 injured in one-vehicle wreck Saturday

A 46-year-old New Mexico man was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle accident northeast of Lake Nocona Saturday evening.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Sgt. Dan Buesing said the accident occurred about 5 p.m. at Hill Road and Farm-to-Market Road 2953.

Lawrence Clark, 46, Los Lunas, NM, was killed when he was ejected from the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving.

He and passenger Laura Moore, 43, Nocona, both were ejected from the car when it failed to navigate a turn in the roadway causing it to roll several times. Another passenger, Rebecca Brinkley, 42, Nocona, was not ejected.

All three were transported to Wichita Falls Regional Hospital. Buesing said Clark was pronounced dead at 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The DPS reported Tuesday Brinkley was treated and released while Moore was in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The DPS is investigating the crash. Nocona emergency personnel responded to the accident.