Bowie band students receive all region honors

These Bowie High School Band students competed here in Bowie on Dec. 3 with 17 other schools and were selected for the all-region honor band

These six students made the all-region honor band and they scored high enough to progress to the area level auditions Jan. 7 in Argyle.

Congratulations to Racquel Segura Laramie Durham Caleb Cates, Stephanie Crawford, Maddie Frost and Sarah Van Allen.

Area is the second level of the all-state process.

Director Kendel Hickenbottom said the top players on each instrument qualify to go to area where they compete against 20 percent of the state of Texas for the top positions qualifying them to the all-state band.