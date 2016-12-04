4B Sales Tax Corporation convenes first public hearing on ITC

Members of the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation convened the first of two public hearings on the proposed industrial technology center to be built at North Central Texas College-Bowie.

There were three citizens in attendance at the brief hearing.

The 4B board is has proposed to build an 8,750-square-foot center that will be home to a welding and machining lab as well as the new location for the petroleum technology program.

Estimated cost is about $2.9 million, which will be funded in part by a $2 million revenue bond and cash provided by the board. The ITC would be located southeast of the present building at 810 South Mill Street.

