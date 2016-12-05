5 Holiday Makeup Looks to Try this Season

By Society 19

‘Tis the season to wear as much glitter, sparkles and shimmer as you possibly can! I know just how hard it is to pick out the right makeup look for Christmas parties or New Year’s Eve, so I’ve gathered five go-to eye holiday makeup looks for you to try! I created step-by-step tutorials to help you replicate these looks! Pick your favorite one to wear out on the town this holiday season!

1. Glitter Winged Eyeliner

alexissmoyerr.

missnattysbeautydiary.com

Step 5: Above the winged eyeliner put Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner or NYX Glitter Liner.

Above the winged eyeliner put or NYX Glitter Liner. Step 6: Blend out your bottom lash line with the same warm browns you used in your crease and apply the glitter eyeliner from your bottom inner-corner and let it fade out.

Blend out your bottom lash line with the same warm browns you used in your crease and apply the glitter eyeliner from your bottom inner-corner and let it fade out. Step 7: Add Rimmel London ScandalEyes Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner in “Nude” to your water line! This will make your eyes look bigger.

Add to your water line! This will make your eyes look bigger. Step 8: Add lots of mascara to your top and bottom lashes! My favorite mascara at the moment is L’Oreal Voluminous Butterfly Intenza .

2. Urban Decay’s Naked 2 Palette Tutorial

Ads by ZINC

dropdeadgorgeousdaily.com

Step 1: Prime your eyelid with Urban Decay’s Primer Potion . You are going to want this look to last all night.

Prime your eyelid with . You are going to want this look to last all night. Step 2: Pat “Half-Baked” from your inner-corner to mid-lid, then from mid-lid to outer corner pat in “Chopped.” Be sure to use patting and pressing motions when applying these colors to ensure they adhere to your eyelid. This will make the color a little more intense and will help you avoid fallout.

Pat from your inner-corner to mid-lid, then from mid-lid to outer corner pat in “Chopped.” Be sure to use patting and pressing motions when applying these colors to ensure they adhere to your eyelid. This will make the color a little more intense and will help you avoid fallout. Step 3: Blend the color “Tease” all over your upper-crease, and then apply “Busted” just below that in your lower-crease. Be sure to bring these colors from outer corner to inner corner.

blogspot.com

Step 4: Pack on the color “Blackout” on the outer-v of your crease and blend it out.

Pack on the color on the outer-v of your crease and blend it out. Step 5: Apply Too Faced Shadow Insurance Glitter Glue before applying the glitter to the eye. Press a layer of any silver glitter or pigment from inner corner to mid-lid of your eye. Make Up Forever’s “Silver 2” is perfect for this look.

Apply before applying the glitter to the eye. Press a layer of any silver glitter or pigment from inner corner to mid-lid of your eye. is perfect for this look. Step 6: Create wing eyeliner and put on false lashes .

3. The Silver Eye Look (Perfect for Blue Eyes)

designmag.fr

Step 1: Prime your eye. Personally, I prefer MAC Painterly Paint Pot . This will give your eye a nice base coat that will mask any imperfections on the eyelid.

Prime your eye. Personally, I prefer . This will give your eye a nice base coat that will mask any imperfections on the eyelid. Step 2: Use tape to make a sharp line before you do your eye shadow. Line the tape up so it starts at the end of your eyebrow to the outer corner of your eye

Use tape to make a sharp line before you do your eye shadow. Line the tape up so it starts at the end of your eyebrow to the outer corner of your eye Step 3: Start blending a transition color into the crease of your eye. To recreate this look I used MAC “Soft Brown” and MAC “Saddle .”

Start blending a transition color into the crease of your eye. To recreate this look I used and .” Step 4: Use a silver eye shadow all over your lid. Urban Decay’s “YDK,” MAC “Satin Taupe,” or Sephora Collection “Diamonds are Forever” are all perfect choices to replicate the look.

Use a silver eye shadow all over your lid. MAC “Satin Taupe,” or are all perfect choices to replicate the look. Step 5: Start darkening the crease and outer edges of your eye using cool-tone brown shades. The Tarte Amazonian Clay Palette and Becca Ombre Nudes Palette have some great matte brown shades for this look. After you are happy with the brown shades lightly blend a purple color to your crease. Go in with a black eye shadow on the outer-v of your eye to make the look even more dramatic.

wingsofenvy.com

Step 6: Apply Too Faced Shadow Insurance Glitter Glue on top of the silver eye shadow and use Make Up Forever’s “Silver 2.” Focus the glitter on the middle of your eyelid and let it lightly fade to your inner corner. Be sure not drag the glitter up to your crease.

Apply on top of the silver eye shadow and use Focus the glitter on the middle of your eyelid and let it lightly fade to your inner corner. Be sure not drag the glitter up to your crease. Step 7: Apply black winged eyeliner and add white or nude eyeliner to your waterline.

Apply black winged eyeliner and add white or nude eyeliner to your waterline. Step 8: Blend out your bottom lash line with a brown shadow first then go in with a black shadow. Also add silver glitter to the inner corner and bottom inner corner of your eye.

Blend out your bottom lash line with a brown shadow first then go in with a black shadow. Also add silver glitter to the inner corner and bottom inner corner of your eye. Step 9: Apply false lashes and remove the tape!

4. The “Poker Face” Look

instagram.com/angexla

blogspot.com

(Note: To avoid ruining the rest of your makeup, apply your foundation last so you can wipe away any of the extra shadow that landed on your cheeks.)

Step 6: Add a highlight to your inner corner and brow bone. Any light eye shadow will due as long as it has a gold undertone to it. I like using MAC “Nylon” in my inner corner and Stila “Dune” under my brows. By doing this step, it will make your eyes look more open and give your eyebrow a lifted appearance.

Add a highlight to your inner corner and brow bone. Any light eye shadow will due as long as it has a gold undertone to it. I like using in my inner corner and under my brows. By doing this step, it will make your eyes look more open and give your eyebrow a lifted appearance. Step 7: Apply liquid eyeliner to the top of your lids and add black kohl to your waterline.

Apply liquid eyeliner to the top of your lids and add black kohl to your waterline. Step 8: Blend out your lower lash-line with the same browns you used in your crease.

Blend out your lower lash-line with the same browns you used in your crease. Step 9: Add false lashes, put on lower mascara and take off the tape!

5. The Gold Glitter Look

orglamix.com

beautyeditor.ca

Step 4: Apply MAC “Amber Lights” or Milani “Sun Goddess” to your lid (this color is great for brown eyes because it’ll make your eye color look rich).

Apply or Milani “Sun Goddess” to your lid (this color is great for brown eyes because it’ll make your eye color look rich). Step 5: Apply Too Faced Shadow Insurance on top of MAC “Amber lights.” Use OCC Glitter in “Gold.” Use patting not swiping motions when working with the glitter.

Apply on top of Use Use patting not swiping motions when working with the glitter. Step 6: Highlight the inner corner with MAC “Nylon” or the lightest color in Maybelline “The Nudes” palette .

Highlight the inner corner with or the lightest color in . Step 7: Apply a liquid liner to the top of your lid and black kohl to the bottom.

Apply a liquid liner to the top of your lid and black kohl to the bottom. Step 8: Use the dark browns to blend out your lower lash line.

Use the dark browns to blend out your lower lash line. Step 9: If you are daring, go back in with the liquid liner or gel eyeliner and define your inner corner to give it more of a cat eye appearance before you put on loads of mascara!

bicycletteboutique.com

I would love to see your replications of these looks, so post a picture on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #srtrendsNYE!

*Note these are not the actual products they used in the pictures!