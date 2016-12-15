BASKETBALL: Eighth-grade girls claim championship

The Bowie Junior High School eighth-grade “A” girls’ basketball team won a tournament in Wichita Falls last weekend. The Cottontails defeated Lawton Eisenhower in the championship by 30-25. Here’s the team. (Front row, from left) Season Eudey, Kimber Clower, Miranda Hill and Ally West. (Back row) Head coach Jeanie Stark, manager Dayna Johnson, Abbi Gamblin, Camberley Gunter, Jayci Logan, Kaydee Jones and Lexi Kirkham and manager Katy Higgins. Eisenhower is a significantly larger school. See more details in the weekend News. (Courtesy photo by Diana Higgins)