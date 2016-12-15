BASKETBALL: Montague girls roll on

The Montague girls’ basketball team won its own tournament, which took place at the school this past Saturday.

The Lady Eagles knocked off Wichita Christian 55-6 and then Christ Academy 44-10 to win the championship.

Several girls played an outstanding pair of games, and here are some of the numbers.

Averee Kleinhans scored 42 points, dished off nine assists, had 18 rebounds, three blocked shots and 20 steals.

Taygon Jones added 18 points, four assists and eight steals. Jasmine Jones was next with 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

Sydni Messer contributed 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Grifyn Ogle netted six points and pulled down three rebounds.

Other stats were as follows: Madyson Ingram (four points), Kate Sherwin (four points), Addi Eichler (three rebounds) and Maci Read (three rebounds and one point).

The Montague girls’ roster has Taygon Jones, Grifyn Ogle, Averee Kleinhans, Addi Eichler, Madyson Ingram, Gabby Valdez, Jasmine Jones, Kate Sherwin, Sydni Messer and Karli Hook. The managers are Maci McWilliams and Jackie Hanna.

The girls’ team is coached by principal Angela Kleinhans.

Montague’s boys showed improvement over the weekend; however, the Eagles lost to Wichita Christian 35-26 and then Christ Academy 40-21.

The Montague boys’ team features Eli Croxton, Laramie McCarty, Vance Brossart, Chandler Parr, Vernon Tully, Josh Meier, Ricky Contreras, Herschel Tully, Keller Ogle, Jerome Travis and Mike Sherwin.

The boys’ team is coached by Barry Kelly.

The Montague girls gather for a group photo after winning their own tournament on Saturday afternoon. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)