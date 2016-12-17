BISD accepts audit, hears concerns about new rating system

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie School Trustees met for the final session of 2016 Tuesday accepting the 2015-16 audit and hearing about possible issues pending in the 2017 State Legislative session.

The district received a “clean audit,” with no deficiencies reported Stephen Gilland, local certified public accountant who prepared the audit. He touched on the highlights.

The district’s total revenues decreased 14.9 percent ($2.8 million) resulting mostly from a decline in tax revenues and state foundation aide offset by an increase in state and federal funded special revenue programs.

Local tax revenues decreased 5.6 percent ($737,000) state foundation aide decreased by 50.5 percent ($1.5 million. State and federal funded special revenue fund programs increased 27.9 percent $600,000.

The total costs of all programs and services increased 3.4 percent ($594,000) due to increases in costs in several areas with the largest in instruction.

The cost of all activities this year was $18.15 million. Gilland pointed out that $12.47 million was financed with local property tax dollars.

Superintendent Steven Monkres told the board about two major issues discussed at last week’s Texas Association of Mid-size Schools legislative conference in Austin: A-F rating system and vouchers.

The new rating system has not been well-received in the education community and the association is opposed to its implementation. Monkres said the system has no adjustment for different demographics of students.

“We don’t know the rules yet but it appears to be a system set up for failure. It compares districts, noting no difference between Bowie and Southlake ISDs. Any changes will have to come from citizens not just the education community,” said Monkres.

The rating system looks like it will operate on something of a bell curve comparing districts, but not on an equal basis.

