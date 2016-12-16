Blake Anthony Sims
August 24, 1977 – December 8, 2016
FORESTBURG – Blake Anthony Sims, 39, died Dec.
8, 2016 in Forestburg, TX.
A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Montague
County Cowboy Church in Montague.
Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
Sims was born Aug. 24,1977 in Dallas to Charles
Sims and Regina Payne. He attended school in Wichita
Falls public school and also at the Bible Baptist Christian
Academy.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Curtis
Sims; grandmother, Glenna Payne; and grandparents,
Clifford and Merle Hudspeth.
He is survived by his father, Charles Sims and wife
Paula, Forestburg; mother, Regina Brown, Pensacola,
FL; sisters, Genna Everson, Pensacola and Angela
Horany, Wichita Falls; brother, Charles Barber, Lucas;
grandmother, Pansy Sims, Forestburg; grandfather,
Gene Payne, Foley, AL; and numerous nieces,
nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White
Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
