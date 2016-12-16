Blake Anthony Sims

August 24, 1977 – December 8, 2016

FORESTBURG – Blake Anthony Sims, 39, died Dec.

8, 2016 in Forestburg, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Montague

County Cowboy Church in Montague.

Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Sims was born Aug. 24,1977 in Dallas to Charles

Sims and Regina Payne. He attended school in Wichita

Falls public school and also at the Bible Baptist Christian

Academy.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Curtis

Sims; grandmother, Glenna Payne; and grandparents,

Clifford and Merle Hudspeth.

He is survived by his father, Charles Sims and wife

Paula, Forestburg; mother, Regina Brown, Pensacola,

FL; sisters, Genna Everson, Pensacola and Angela

Horany, Wichita Falls; brother, Charles Barber, Lucas;

grandmother, Pansy Sims, Forestburg; grandfather,

Gene Payne, Foley, AL; and numerous nieces,

nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White

Family Funeral Home of Bowie.