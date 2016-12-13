Bowie City Council meets in called session on Dec. 14

The Bowie City Council will meet for its only session of December at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14.

During the opening workshop, the agenda items will be reviewed followed by items of interest; department and city manager monthly reports.

Agenda items open with discussion on filling the precinct two council position left vacant last month following the resignation of Norman Vaughan who moved out of the precinct. If an appointment is approved that person will take the oath of office.

In new business, three recommendations from the planning and zoning commission will be offered for two replats and one request to close a portion of Rock Hill Road.

The year-end report for the hotel/motel tax committee will be presented followed by the reappointment of four members to the Bowie Library Board.