Bowie couple wins state agriculture excellence award

For their dedication to agriculture, their community and family, a Bowie couple has been selected as this year’s Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture competition winner.

Scott and Sara Holloway are active in their community through their careers and volunteer efforts.

“The Holloways are a great example of Texans who are involved in agribusinesses and still make time to be involved in their community and production agriculture,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “They give of their time and talents to share their passion for agriculture with their community and others in the Lone Star State.”

Pictured above: Scott and Sara Holloway of Bowie have been named the winners of the 2016 Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture contest presented by TFB President Russell Boening at the state convention. (TFB photo)

Read the full story in the mid-week News.