Bowie Police serve seven warrants in vehicle burglaries

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Police served four arrest warrants for burglary of a vehicle on Ricky Crawford in the county jail during the past week, with plans to serve at least two more by the end of the week.

A series of vehicle burglaries has been under investigation by the police during the past two weeks.

Detective Bob Blackburn originally named Crawford as a suspect in the vehicle burglaries.

“I applied for and have seven arrest warrants in hand for burglary of a vehicle, Class A misdemeanors, which will be served to Crawford this week,” said Blackburn on Monday.

About 75 percent of the property reported missing has been recovered and more is still being processed.

