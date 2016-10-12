Bowie School Board moves to early morning meet time

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet in an early morning session at 7 a.m. on Dec. 13.

The board meeting was rescheduled due to the upcoming Christmas break.

In action items the 2015-16 audit will be presented by Stephen Gilland, local certified public accountant.

The board will consider adoption of a trustees operating procedures manual, along with three bids for properties struck off the tax rolls and the transfer list.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will give updates on facilities and technology, along with scheduling the January board meeting. Monthly reports also will be given by the campus principals, the curriculum director and chief financial officer.