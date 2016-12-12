Chicken Stew with Herb Dumplings

Ingredients:
2 cups sliced carrots
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup sliced celery
1/4 cup or less diced green peppers
2 cans (14oz each) of chicken broth
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup water
3 boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in half
1 tsp dried basil leaves
3/4 tsp dried rosemary
1/4 tsp dried tarragon
3/4 to 1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Herb Dumplings: (recipe is doubled already)
2 cup biscuit mix
1/2 tsp dried basil leaves
1/2 tsp dried rosemary
1/3 tsp dried tarragon
2/3 cup reduced fat (2%) milk
Directions:
- Layer the chicken breasts along the bottom of a slow cooker. Layer on top the carrots, onion, green peppers and celery. Next add all the spices, leaving out the flour. Stir in chicken broth. Cover and cook on high 3 hours.
- Stir flour in 1 cup of water until smooth. Stir into slow cooker. Cover and cook 1 hour or until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink.
- For Herb Dumplings: combine biscuit mix and herbs in small bowl. Stir in milk to form soft dough. Spoon dumpling mixture on top of stew with a scoop or spoon. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes. Cover and cook 30 to 45 minutes or until dumplings are firm and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Recipe by: jackie
