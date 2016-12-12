Chicken Stew with Herb Dumplings

Ingredients:

2 cups sliced carrots

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup sliced celery

1/4 cup or less diced green peppers

2 cans (14oz each) of chicken broth

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup water

3 boneless skinless chicken breast, cut in half

1 tsp dried basil leaves

3/4 tsp dried rosemary

1/4 tsp dried tarragon

3/4 to 1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Herb Dumplings: (recipe is doubled already)

2 cup biscuit mix

1/2 tsp dried basil leaves

1/2 tsp dried rosemary

1/3 tsp dried tarragon

2/3 cup reduced fat (2%) milk

Directions:

Layer the chicken breasts along the bottom of a slow cooker. Layer on top the carrots, onion, green peppers and celery. Next add all the spices, leaving out the flour. Stir in chicken broth. Cover and cook on high 3 hours. Stir flour in 1 cup of water until smooth. Stir into slow cooker. Cover and cook 1 hour or until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink. For Herb Dumplings: combine biscuit mix and herbs in small bowl. Stir in milk to form soft dough. Spoon dumpling mixture on top of stew with a scoop or spoon. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes. Cover and cook 30 to 45 minutes or until dumplings are firm and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Recipe by: jackie