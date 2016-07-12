Children enjoy library visit from Mrs. Claus 12/07/2016 COUNTY LIFE 0 Library Director Beth Hiatt shows a child how to make a jingle bell craft during Wednesday’s weekly storytime at the Bowie Library. During weekly storytime this past week Mrs. Claus visited to read stories to the children. Mrs. Claus (AKA Carolyne Bassham visited the children at Bowie Public Library’s Storytime last week reading from her published books. She was assisted by her granddaughter and elf, Ashlin Webster. The children enjoyed the stories, cookies and created a jingle-bell craft. (Photos by Barbara Green)
