Many dishes fall under the umbrella of “Hispanic cuisine,” which is popular all over the world. Dishes made in Spain may differ considerably from those prepared in Mexico, and that versatility, both in flavor and ingredients, helps make Hispanic food so popular.

Chipotle peppers are smoked hot chili peppers used primarily in Mexican cuisine. These peppers can add some kick and some extra flavor to a meal, much like they do with the following recipe for “Chipotle Beef With Fresh Tomato Salsa” from Kathy Moore and Roxanne Wyss’ “Triple Slow Cooker Entertaining” (Robert Rose). Families celebrating their Hispanic heritage or those who simply want to enjoy a delicious meal won’t be disappointed by this easy-to-prepare dish that makes use of a popular Mexican ingredient.

Chipotle Beef With Fresh Tomato Salsa

Makes 8 to 10 servings

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 to 21/2-lb. beef brisket, well trimmed

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped (see tip below)

1 tablespoon dry mined (granulated) garlic

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup tomato juice

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Tomato salsa (see below)

Flour tortillas, warmed

Arrange onion slices in bottom of one slow cooker stoneware, overlapping as necessary. Cut brisket in half and place on top of onions. Sprinkle with chipotle pepper, garlic, cumin, and salt. Pour tomato juice over top.

Cover and cook on low for 9 to 11 hours or on high for 41/2 to 51/2 hours, until beef is very tender.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef and onions to a tray. Pour liquid into a deep bowl. Using two forks, shred beef. Return beef and onions to the stoneware. Skim fat from liquid and pour over beef mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro. Turn to warm for serving.

To serve, spoon beef mixture and salsa into center of each warm tortilla, then fold tortilla over filling.

Tip: Chipotle peppers are smoked jalapeño peppers and are often found canned in adobo sauce. Use one for this recipe, then freeze the rest in an airtight container for up to 6 months. For even more convenience, separate the peppers and place in a single layer on a tray, topped with a little adobo sauce; freeze until firm, then transfer each pepper to a sealable freezer bag. You can then use just the amount you need for each recipe.

Tomato Salsa

Makes 3 cups

3 ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped

2 green onions, sliced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

2 teaspoons fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a bowl, combine tomatoes, green onions, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.