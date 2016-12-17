City of Bowie staff trains on power grid software

Members of the City of Bowie water, electric, and finance departments took part in three days of training for the new Nexgrid system that will operate the communication side of the new utility smart meters. (center) Jason Leake, a field engineer with Nexgrid talks with the water system staff explaining how to activate the meters through a handheld unit and how to trouble shoot readings.

Inside the community center the staff was busy learning the software for the power grid. (Photos by Barbara Green)