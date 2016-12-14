Commissioners hire new FEMA project manager

Following a brief 15-minute executive session, Montague County Commissioners returned to open session approving Courtney Riddle as the new Federal Emergency Management Agency project manager.

Riddle will replace Toby Howard, a retired school administrator, who took the position in June and said at that time he would do the job for six months.

Riddle, the wife of County Attorney Clay Riddle, has been working part-time in the elections administrator office; but ,she brings to this position experience working with municipalities and water boards in the San Antonio area. She had interacted with government agencies on their behalf and carries a master’s degree in business administration.

These FEMA projects are paperwork intensive especially the larger projects.

