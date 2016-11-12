Commissioners to meet on Dec. 12

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12 for their first session of December.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss the Federal Emergency Management Agency manager position in the county. Action is scheduled when they convene back into open session.

Toby Howard was recently hired to assist with the many FEMA grant repairs related to flooding from 2015.

The court will consider a fire alarm system for the courthouse. This comes on the heels of a state fire inspection that found several deficiencies including updates to the present system.

Other items on the agenda include: Going out for bids on rock hauling; monthly veterans’ service report; election part-time and sheriff’s office unanticipated revenue budget amendments; bonds for constable one and the tax assessor; and a resolution for the district clerk and county clerk regarding e-filing and the office of court administration.