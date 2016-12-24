Commissioners to wrap up 2016

Montague County Commissioners will meet for the final time in 2016 at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.

The agenda includes numerous annual items including the year-end road and bridge reports.

Bids for rock hauling will be opened while the county will go out for bids on fuel and consider agreements for joint elections in 2017.

Bonds for incoming Commissioner Roy Darden and Sheriff Marshall Thomas will be approved.

Precinct four seeks to enter the Wayne Lewis property on Bonnie Mitchell Road to repair a drainage problem.