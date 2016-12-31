Ad

County officials to be sworn in on Sunday

Montague County officials will be sworn-in to their respective offices during 9 a.m. ceremonies on Jan. 1 in the county courtroom in the courthouse annex.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Officials beginning new terms include: 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey, 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus, Commissioner One Roy Darden, Commissioner Three Mark Murphey, Sheriff Marshall Thomas, County Attorney Clay Riddle, Tax Assessor-Collector Syd Nowell, Constable One Stefanie Horton and Constable Two Ronnie Reynolds.

