Diana Gail Morris Lillard

September 15, 1937-December 15, 2016

BOWIE – Diana Gail Morris Lillard, 79, died peacefully on Dec. 15, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

A private family service is planned.

Diana was born on Sept. 15, 1937 in Amarillo to John and Evelynn Morris and later moved to Fort Worth in 1947. She married Charles Lillard in 1965 and move to Bowie where they made a life raising their children on their ranch.

Diana graduated with honors from Paschal High School in 1955 and attended North Texas University and TCU. She had a career as an executive legal secretary for Brown, Herman, Scott, Young and Dean in Fort Worth. Diana was involved in the Ladies Auxillary Club and a member of the First Christian Church of Bowie. She was a loving and caring mother.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles Lillard; daughters, Christi Lillard Donaldson, Wichita Falls, and Cindy Eichler and husband Michael, Sunset; son, Ralph Lillard and wife Sherri Buffington Lillard, Aledo; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and sister, Kathy Morris, Fort Worth.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bowie.

Paid publication