Donald W. Johnson

January 1, 1929 – December 11, 2016

BATON ROUGE, LADonald

W. Johnson, 87, born in and former resident of Duncan, OK, Don passed away on Dec. 11,

2016 just three weeks shy of his 88th birthday.

A visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida

Blvd, Baton Rouge from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dec.15

until the religious service conducted by the Rev. Ron Turner.

Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Don proudly served his country as a United States Army veteran of the Korean War and was a retired

Shell Chemical process technician. He was a 1947 graduate of Bowie High School in Bowie and attended

North Texas State University in Denton.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Johnson; parents, William Ivan Johnson and Milbrey

C. Johnson; brother, Jerry L. Johnson and sister, LuAnn Bransby Tolle.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Anda M. Johnson; nephew, Donald L. Johnson; nieces, DeAnn

Williams and Caroline J. Allison; and numerous greatnieces and great-nephews.

Please share memories at www.rabenhorst.com.

