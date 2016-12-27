Doris Kay (Jewell) Hackett
June 13, 1953 – December 20, 2016
NOCONA — Doris Kay (Jewell) Hackett, 63, died
on Dec. 20, 2016 after a battle with lung cancer; while
being comforted by her family at her home in Nocona
Hills, TX.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at the
Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church in Nocona with
Duane McClure facilitating.
Doris Hackett was born in the town of Tex-Arkana
in Bowie County, on June 13, 1953, the daughter
of William Anderson and Frances Geneva (Troxell)
Jewell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William
Anderson and Geneva Jewell; and brother, Billy Dean
Jewell Sr.
She is survived by her husband Ted Hackett,
Nocona; son, Terry Hackett, Shawnee, OK; sister,
Jennie Lea (Jewell) Chambers, Genoa, AR; and two
grandchildren.
