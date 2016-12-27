Doris Kay (Jewell) Hackett

June 13, 1953 – December 20, 2016

NOCONA — Doris Kay (Jewell) Hackett, 63, died

on Dec. 20, 2016 after a battle with lung cancer; while

being comforted by her family at her home in Nocona

Hills, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at the

Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church in Nocona with

Duane McClure facilitating.

Doris Hackett was born in the town of Tex-Arkana

in Bowie County, on June 13, 1953, the daughter

of William Anderson and Frances Geneva (Troxell)

Jewell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William

Anderson and Geneva Jewell; and brother, Billy Dean

Jewell Sr.

She is survived by her husband Ted Hackett,

Nocona; son, Terry Hackett, Shawnee, OK; sister,

Jennie Lea (Jewell) Chambers, Genoa, AR; and two

grandchildren.