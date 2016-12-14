First Baptist Church of Bowie to unveil historical marker

Members of the First Baptist Church of Bowie will have a ceremony at noon on Dec. 18 to dedicate the official Texas Historical Marker recently awarded to the church.

The Texas Historical Commission designated the historic FBC as a Historical Texas Church.

The marker dedication was delayed until the building project was completed which included the display area for the marker.

Interestingly, the church was organized on Dec. 24, 1872. Scheduling the dedication ceremony for noon on Dec. 18 adds a special note of excitement to the 134th anniversary observation for this church family.

All are invited and welcomed to attend the program at 307 Lindsay.

The dedication program will be under the direction of the Montague County Historical Commission.

Featured speakers will include MCHC Chairwoman Margaret Woodyard, FBC leaders Sean Morgan, chairman of Deacons and Pastor Mike Henson, and member-historian Barbara Winingham, Lindsay family descendant.