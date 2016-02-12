Glenna Sue Keeling

September 6, 1934 – November 23, 2016

OKLAHOMA – Glenna Sue Keeling, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 23, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the First Presbyterian Church in Durant, OK with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, OK.

She was born in Bryan County, OK on Sept. 6, 1934 to George Wesley and Veta Mae (Hull) Fitzer. She married Alex Don Keeling on Dec. 31, 1952.

Glenna Sue was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Durant since 1946. She received her bachelor of science in education, and a master of teaching degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Glenna Sue started her teaching career in 1956, and taught until 2013. She was awarded the “Teacher of the Year” award twice, reflecting her exemplary dedication to education. Glenna Sue taught in the Oklahoma school systems: Bennington, Caddo, Fanshowe, Terral, Montague, Durant, and Bowie in Texas.

Mrs. Keeling was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alex Don Keeling; parents, George Wesley and Veta Mae; and brothers, Willey Joe and Paul Wesley.

Mrs. Keeling is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Williams,Terral, OK, Donna Pickens, Plano, Laquita Jo Smart, Terral, OK and Teresa Taylor, Durant, OK; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Glenna Sue requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church 501 N. 15th St., Durant, OK 74701 or the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.pdf.org

Family and friends may send online condolences and view tributes at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.

Arrangement were entrusted to Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home of Durant, OK.

