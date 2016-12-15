HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bears second in Vernon

The Gold-Burg boys finished second in the Vernon Tournament White Bracket after falling to Childress JV 48-32 in the championship.

Anthony Rios was named to the all-tournament team.

Rios scored 18 points against Childress, and he connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Tyler Kaiser added eight points for the Bears, who stand at 6-4 on the season.

Childress forged ahead for good in the third quarter, outscoring Gold-Burg 13-1.

Nocona, Bellevue

The Nocona boys’ basketball team finished the Mesquite Pit Tournament in Poolville strong with a 70-49 victory to win the consolation title.

Nocona rolled to a 41-26 halftime lead, and the Indians finished the game going 28-of-52 from the floor (54 percent). The team also was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Riley McCasland was the leading scorer with 24 points while Cade Breeze dropped in a season-best 14 points and Marcus Carter had 10. All of Nocona’s players scored at least two points.

The Indians improved to 8-4.

In a related game, top-25 ranked in 1A Eula defeated Bellevue 67-36 and the Eagles dropped to 5-8 on the season.

Read more boys’ roundups, and see complete box scores, in the Dec. 14 Bowie News.

Adan DeLao looks toward the basket while he shoots during Saturday’s Mesquite Pit Tournament boys consolation championship in Poolville. Nocona topped Millsap 70-49. (Courtesy photo by Susan Breeze)