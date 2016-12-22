HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Beautiful in Paradise

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

The intensity could be felt in the Paradise High School gymnasium as the top two finishers from the 2015 District 3A-8 girls teams faced each other for the first time this year.

It was the Bowie High School girls’ team who came away with the victory, defeating the Lady Panthers 45-22.

“I think we were ready to play Paradise,” said head coach Chuck Hall. “We had the opportunity to see them earlier this year at a tournament and we knew they were good and had the potential to beat us if we didn’t play well.”

Hall said every single player did well defensively and did their part, making it easier on Hall to substitute players without having to worry if a player was going to do her job.

“We were not able to score points, not able to shoot well but that might have been because something they were doing,” said Hall. “Either way, it was nice to be on the road and to get those first two wins in district.” Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Carli Shields (dark jersey) passes over the top of Paradise’s defense during Friday’s District 3A-8 game.The Lady Rabbits, ranked in both state polls, defeated the Lady Panthers 45-22. Bowie now stands at 2-0 in the district. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)